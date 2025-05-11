Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 12-year-old raped, labourer held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 11, 2025 07:48 AM IST

The victim went to fields for defecation when the accused sexually assaulted her before fleeing, leaving her injured; locals rescued the girl and rushed her to a hospital

A 25-year-old labourer was arrested for reportedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Sahnewal on Saturday morning, police said. The girl went to fields for defecation when the accused sexually assaulted her before fleeing, leaving her injured. Local locals rescued the victim and rushed her to the hospital. On being informed, the Sahnewal police reached the spot and initiated investigation. An FIR was registered and the acused arrested.

Inspector Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal, SHO at the Sahnewal police station, said the accused was the victim’s neighbour. (File)
Inspector Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal, SHO at the Sahnewal police station, said the accused was the victim’s neighbour. (File)

Inspector Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal, SHO at the Sahnewal police station, said the accused was the victim’s neighbour.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 12-year-old raped, labourer held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On