Ludhiana: 12-year-old raped, labourer held

A 25-year-old labourer was arrested for reportedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Sahnewal on Saturday morning, police said. The girl went to fields for defecation when the accused sexually assaulted her before fleeing, leaving her injured. Local locals rescued the victim and rushed her to the hospital. On being informed, the Sahnewal police reached the spot and initiated investigation. An FIR was registered and the acused arrested.

Inspector Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal, SHO at the Sahnewal police station, said the accused was the victim’s neighbour. (File)