Ludhiana: 13-year-old missing boy found dead

Panic gripped New Subhash Nagar on Saturday morning after the body of a 13-year-old boy was found in his father's godown. The child, identified as Yashpal, had been missing since Friday evening.

According to police, Yashpal, a Class 7 student, reportedly slipped from the roof of his house while playing and fell into the godown situated at the back of the residence. His grandfather discovered the body the next morning after noticing insects near the site. The boy had suffered serious head injuries, which proved fatal.

Rumors of foul play initially spread in the locality, but the family dismissed them, stating that the death was accidental. They clarified that Yashpal had returned from tuition on Friday and went to play on the roof where rainwater had made the surface slippery.

Police from Tibba station reached the spot and recorded statements. The family declined a post-mortem examination and submitted an affidavit to that effect before conducting the last rites.

Inspector Harpreet Singh, station house officer, Tibba police station, confirmed the death was caused by a fall and ruled out any suspicion. “The boy slipped from the roof, sustained a deep head injury, and fell among sacks in the godown, which is why he could not be located earlier,” he said.