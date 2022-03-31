Ludhiana | 13th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme (TYEP) at PAU concludes
Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the ministry of home affairs organised the 13th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme (TYEP) from March 24 to 30 at Punjab Agricultural University.
As many as 200 selected tribal youth from the Chattisgarh along with 20 escorts from CRPF participated in the programme aimed to expose the tribal youth from the worst affected districts of the country to the cultural ethos, language and lifestyles of the people in Punjab, technological and industrial advancement that have taken place in Punjab with focus on multiplr developmental activities such as skill development and others , sensitise the tribal youth about the rich traditional and cultural heritage and help them develop emotional linkages with their peer groups in other parts of the country and enhance their self-esteem.
Events such as cultural contest , declamation contest , tree plantation , yoga sessions, swachhta rally etc were held during the programme.
The closing ceremony on Wednesday was graced by district deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, who congratulated and wished good luck to the participants for their future endeavours and appreciated the culture of Chattisgarh .
