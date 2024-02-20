Ludhiana: 15 days after getting bail, habitual offender held for extortion

Fifteen days after coming out of jail on bail, a habitual offender has been held for allegedly extorting money from local shopkeepers and threatening them. The Khanna police arrested Neeta, while three of his aides, including Atul Kumar alias Kashi, Gangi alias Prince of Khanna, are yet to be arrested. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the accused, Nikhil Kumar alias Neeta of Balmiki Mohalla of Khanna, formed a gang and started collecting ‘hafta’ (extortion money) from local shopkeepers by threatening them. The accused used to collect ₹200 from each shop daily. They also threatened the shopkeepers with dire consequences who refused to give them money.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Khanna police arrested Neeta, while three of his aides, including Atul Kumar alias Kashi, Gangi alias Prince of Khanna, are yet to be arrested.

ASI Harnek Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Neeta is facing multiple FIRs. He was lodged in jail and came out on bail 15 days ago. Soon after coming out of the jail, he again indulged in crime. He formed a gang and started extorting money from shopkeepers.

The ASI added that police came to know about the extortion bid and lodged an FIR under sections 386 (commits extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) and 387 (putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) of the IPC against the accused at City -2 Khanna police station. Soon after lodging the FIR, the police arrested Neeta. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.