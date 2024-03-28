 Ludhiana: ₹15 lakh, jewellery stolen from school chairman’s house - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: 15 lakh, jewellery stolen from school chairman’s house

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 28, 2024 06:10 AM IST

The school chairman, Harmandeep Singh, along with his family had gone to Chandigarh when the incident happened

A gang of miscreants targeted the residence of the chairman of a private school at Lakha Road on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and decamped with 15 lakh, 100 gm gold jewellery and some expensive watches. The school chairman, Harmandeep Singh, along with his family had gone to Chandigarh when the incident happened. The police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused.

The police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused. (HT File Photo)
Day after newborn’s body found, FIR filed

A day after recovering the dead body of a newborn boy from Buddha Nullah near Kirpal Nagar, the Daresi Police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused. The locals spotted the dead body of a newborn on Tuesday morning and informed the police. ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused.

Thursday, March 28, 2024
