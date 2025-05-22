Ludhiana: 15 NCC Cadets get trained to pilot drones at 7-day event

On the third day of the week-long drone training programme, 15 cadets of the 3rd Punjab Girls Battalion (PB G BN NCC) on Wednesday were introduced to drone simulators. During the training, trainers emphasised the importance of simulation in mastering the operational and handling aspects of drones. (HT photo for representation)

The programme which begins on May 19 at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) will conclude on May 23. The training aims to equip cadets with practical knowledge and skills in drone technology, an area rapidly gaining relevance in multiple sectors.

During the training, trainers emphasised the importance of simulation in mastering the operational and handling aspects of drones. Each cadet received hands-on practice of flying drones in the virtual environment, a preparatory step before transitioning to real drone operations in the days ahead.

The cadets were also taught to connect drones using mission planner software—a vital tool for planning and executing drone missions. In addition, they received training in camera interfacing, LIDAR integration, and the arming/disarming protocols essential for safe and effective drone use.

Alongside the cadets, the programme also includes participation from two Associate NCC Officers (ANOs), two Permanent Instructor (PI) staff, one Girl Cadet Instructor (GCI), and trainers. The initiative underscores the NCC’s alignment with the government of India’s skill development mission, offering cadets valuable exposure to emerging technologies.