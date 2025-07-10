Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Ludhiana: 15-year-old raped, three booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 05:46 AM IST

An FIR under Sections 65 (1),137 (2),127 (4),127(6) of the BNS and Section 4 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused

The division number 8 police booked a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl repeatedly after drugging her. The police have also booked a friend of the victim and also his mother for “helping the accused in raping the girl”, police said.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT photo for representation)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that her 15-year-old daughter went to Rakh Bagh for a walk on June 25. She went to the house of one of her friends from Rakh Bagh. The woman added that after returning from her friend’s house, her daughter was depressed. On being asked, the girl stated that her friend, along with her mother, offered her meal which was laced with sedatives.

After consuming the food, she lost consciousness. Meanwhile, their acquaintance, who was mute, raped her.

Later, she filed a police complaint. Sub-inspector Lakhwinder Masih, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 65 (1),137 (2),127 (4),127(6) of the BNS and Section 4 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

