Ludhiana: 17 years on, murder accused held after return from US

An NRI facing murder charges has been arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, after he reportedly misinterpreted court orders regarding his anticipatory bail. The accused, who was declared a proclaimed offender 16 years ago in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy, was apprehended immediately upon landing in India to celebrate Diwali with his family. The Samrala police station had registered the case in February 2007. (HT Photo)

According to the Samrala police, a lookout circular (LOC) had been issued for the accused’s arrest. Inspector Davinderpal Singh, SHO at the Samrala police station, confirmed that accused Pardeep Singh, a resident of Phase-1, Mohali, had applied for anticipatory bail through his legal counsel. The court had adjourned the hearing until November 13, but Pardeep Singh mistakenly believed the court had granted him relief and decided to fly back from the US.

Upon his arrival at the airport, authorities arrested Pardeep Singh, as the LOC issued against him was still in effect. Inspector Singh stated, “The accused misread the court orders, assuming that his bail had been granted. However, we were alerted by airport authorities as soon as he stepped foot on the Indian soil and he was immediately taken into custody.”

The case against Pardeep Singh dates back to February 19, 2007, when a seven-year-old boy was killed during a wedding ceremony after Pardeep’s father Rajinder Singh allegedly opened fire with a licenced weapon. An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against them. Rajinder Singh was arrested and later convicted under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), while Pardeep Singh fled to the US and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2008.

The victim’s family had accused both Rajinder Singh and Pardeep Singh, alleging that while Rajinder pulled the trigger, Pardeep had instigated him to open fire. Rajinder Singh served his sentence and was released after completing his imprisonment, but Pardeep Singh remained at large until now.

Inspector Singh added that after Pardeep Singh’s arrest at the airport, the Samrala police took him into custody.