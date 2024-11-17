Ludhiana: 18 mobile phones seized, three arrested

The Division Number 2 police claimed to have busted a gang of mobile snatchers with the arrest of three accused. As many as 18 “snatched” mobile phones and a bike used in their criminal activities have been seized, the police said. Davinder Singh, who works as a salesman for a company, was targeted by the gang on Saturday. According to his statement, he was heading towards Suffian Chowk, Ludhiana, for a business deal. When he stopped near the roundabout to attend a phone call, three bike-borne miscreants snatched his mobile phone. He jotted down the registration number of their bike and informed the police. (HT Photo)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Prince Kumar of Arjan Dev Nagar, Harmanjot Singh of Adarsh Nagar and Bholu, alias Golu, also of Adarsh Nagar. An FIR has been registered against them on the complaint of Davinder Singh, a resident of GK Estate in Bhamian Khurd.

Davinder Singh, who works as a salesman for a company, was targeted by the gang on Saturday. According to his statement, he was heading towards Suffian Chowk for a business deal. When he stopped near the roundabout to attend a phone call, three bike-borne miscreants snatched his mobile phone. He jotted down the registration number of their bike and informed the police.

ASI Ranjeet Singh, the investigating officer, stated the police traced and apprehended the accused during investigation. Upon questioning, the trio confessed to their involvement in multiple snatching incidents over the past few months.

The police recovered 18 stolen phones from the accused, which they had snatched from different commuters. The accused would sell the stolen phones at lower prices to earn quick money, the police mentioned.

The bike used in the crimes has also been confiscated. An FIR under Sections 304 and 3 (5) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning, the police added.