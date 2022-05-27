Ludhiana: 195-acre pachayati land cleared of illegal possession in Sidhwan Bet area
Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday got around 195-acre panchayati land freed of illegal possession at Talwandi Nauabad, Walipur Khurd and Walipur Kalan villages in Sidhwan Bet area.
He was accompanied by MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Hardeep Singh Mundian; senior AAP leaders Amandeep Singh Mohie and Dr KNS Kang; ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and DDPO Sanjeev Kumar.
The minister said that around 86 acres of land was freed at Talwandi Nauabad village, 65 acres at Walipur Khurd and 43 acres at Walipur Kalan.
Dhaliwal appreciated the efforts of the district administration and said that 424 acres of government land has been freed from illegal occupation in the district till date.
He added that around 2,750 acres of land has been freed across the state, which will go up to around 3,000 acres by the end of this month and 5,000 acres by June.
-
Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur
Congress leader Naveen alias Bagga, who is secretary of Punjab Committee Sewa Dal, has been booked in this connection. Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “as of now, we have only registered a case against Naveen alias Bagga. However, more FIRs will be lodged in the case as other accused have also been identified.” A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Petroleum Act at Sadar police station.
-
One station one product: Ferozepur division to cover 152 rly stations under pilot project
Encouraged by positive response from passengers to the pilot project of “One Station One Product” at Amritsar, the Ferozepur railway division has decided to extend the project to 152 stations. Ferozepur railway division comprises various districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The stalls promoting local products under “One station One product” will be put up at identified stations, initially for 15 days.
-
1991 Pilibhit ‘fake’ encounter: Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs
Allahabad: The Allahabad high court has denied bail to 34 cops for allegedly killing 10 Sikh pilgrims in a staged encounter in 1991 in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Brij Raj Singh observed that the accused cops had indulged in a barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent persons by calling them terrorists. The convicts moved the high court.
-
Sharjah passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits
Custom officials on Thursday arrested a man arriving from Sharjah at the Mohali international airport and recovered 18 gold biscuits worth ₹ 1.031 crore from him. The recovery was made after officials of the Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate intercepted a man arriving from Sharjah via an Air India flight while he was trying to cross the green channel. He was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,1962.
-
Initiate eviction proceedings against Mann: LS secretariat
New Delhi : The Lok Sabha secretariat has asked the directorate of estates to initiate eviction proceedings against AAP leader and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “unauthorised” occupation of a central government accommodation in Delhi, which was allotted to Mann as a member of Parliament. Mann had resigned as Sangrur MP in March before being sworn in as Punjab chief minister. There was no immediate reaction available from the Punjab chief minister's office.
