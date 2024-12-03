Ludhiana: 2,000 pots on display, PAU campus blooms as chrysanthemum show starts

With flowers of all hues and colours on display in around 2000 pots, a two-day-long chrysanthemum show kicked off at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Visitors during the chrysanthemum show at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Dedicated to the celebrated Punjabi poet Bhai Vir Singh, who was a great admirer of flowers, the show has been jointly organised by the department of floriculture and landscaping (DFL) as well as the estate organisation of the university.

Inaugurating the show, PAU vice-chancellor (V-C) chief guest Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said, “With its demand gaining momentum and no replacement to its natural beauty, chrysanthemums remain the highly sought-after flowers for enriching the surroundings.”

“Beneath the trees, in this open area of Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium, the beauty of numberless chrysanthemums was a pleasant sight to the eyes of the beholders, who had a rare opportunity to enjoy their company, rather than sitting in isolation and remaining glued to their smartphones,” he observed.

With chrysanthemums placed at the second spot in the international flower market, the university has been honoured to be one of the top centres of the ICAR for floriculture research and production, PAU V-C divulged.

Dr APS Gill, former professor of floriculture, PAU, and ex-national consultant of floriculture, agricultural and processed food products export development authority (APEDA); Dr JS Arora, and Dr Ramesh Kumar, former head, DF&L, PAU, were the special guests on occasion. Both the dignitaries extolled the undeviating attention of the DF&L in keeping this age-old tradition of holding the chrysanthemum show alive during its peak blooming period.

This year’s chrysanthemum show at PAU has new varieties on offer for the people. These new varieties are the early flowering, which expands the blooming period of the flower.

“Usually, these flowers bloom by November and December, but this time around we have varieties that started blooming as early as October,” said the head of the floriculture department Dr Parminder Singh. The department has been selling these flowers since the beginning of November.

Sharing the intricacies of the show, Dr Parminder informed that the department had a collection of more than 250 varieties of chrysanthemum and developed 17 varieties of chrysanthemum, including seven hybrids to date.

On the opening day, the show exhibited more than 90 varieties of chrysanthemums belonging to diverse categories, he said.

There were 10 classes (incurved, reflexed, spider, decorative, pompon/button, single/double Korean, spoon, anemone,and any other and specially trained plants) for the competition comprising Japanese and Korean varieties of chrysanthemum, he added.