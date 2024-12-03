Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 2,000 pots on display, PAU campus blooms as chrysanthemum show starts

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 03, 2024 10:07 PM IST

This year’s chrysanthemum show at PAU has new varieties on offer for the people; on the opening day, the show exhibited more than 90 varieties of chrysanthemums belonging to diverse categories

With flowers of all hues and colours on display in around 2000 pots, a two-day-long chrysanthemum show kicked off at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Visitors during the chrysanthemum show at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Visitors during the chrysanthemum show at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Dedicated to the celebrated Punjabi poet Bhai Vir Singh, who was a great admirer of flowers, the show has been jointly organised by the department of floriculture and landscaping (DFL) as well as the estate organisation of the university.

Inaugurating the show, PAU vice-chancellor (V-C) chief guest Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said, “With its demand gaining momentum and no replacement to its natural beauty, chrysanthemums remain the highly sought-after flowers for enriching the surroundings.”

“Beneath the trees, in this open area of Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium, the beauty of numberless chrysanthemums was a pleasant sight to the eyes of the beholders, who had a rare opportunity to enjoy their company, rather than sitting in isolation and remaining glued to their smartphones,” he observed.

With chrysanthemums placed at the second spot in the international flower market, the university has been honoured to be one of the top centres of the ICAR for floriculture research and production, PAU V-C divulged.

Dr APS Gill, former professor of floriculture, PAU, and ex-national consultant of floriculture, agricultural and processed food products export development authority (APEDA); Dr JS Arora, and Dr Ramesh Kumar, former head, DF&L, PAU, were the special guests on occasion. Both the dignitaries extolled the undeviating attention of the DF&L in keeping this age-old tradition of holding the chrysanthemum show alive during its peak blooming period.

This year’s chrysanthemum show at PAU has new varieties on offer for the people. These new varieties are the early flowering, which expands the blooming period of the flower.

“Usually, these flowers bloom by November and December, but this time around we have varieties that started blooming as early as October,” said the head of the floriculture department Dr Parminder Singh. The department has been selling these flowers since the beginning of November.

Sharing the intricacies of the show, Dr Parminder informed that the department had a collection of more than 250 varieties of chrysanthemum and developed 17 varieties of chrysanthemum, including seven hybrids to date.

On the opening day, the show exhibited more than 90 varieties of chrysanthemums belonging to diverse categories, he said.

There were 10 classes (incurved, reflexed, spider, decorative, pompon/button, single/double Korean, spoon, anemone,and any other and specially trained plants) for the competition comprising Japanese and Korean varieties of chrysanthemum, he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On