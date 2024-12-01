Ludhiana: 2.5L, jewellery stolen from locked house

A gang of burglars targeted the home of a jeweller in the densely populated Kamal Colony in Samrala, making off with cash, foreign currency and jewellery worth ₹2.5 lakh in cash. Samrala resident Jaswinder Kaur yielding about the burglary on Sunday in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Pardeep Singh, owner of the house, left with his family at 9 am on Saturday to visit Shri Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh. When they returned in the evening, they found the inner door of their house broken. The burglars had ransacked the house, broke open a cupboard and stolen cash, some Canadian dollars besides gold and silver ornaments.

Jaswinder Kaur, wife of Pardeep Singh, said the robbery in such a crowded area during the daytime creates a sense of insecurity for everyone.

On being informed, the Samrala police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Inspector Davinderpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Samrala police station said a case has been registered against unidentified accused. He added that the police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.