Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 2.5L, jewellery stolen from locked house

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 01, 2024 09:48 PM IST

Pardeep Singh, owner of the house, left with his family at 9 am on Saturday to visit Shri Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh; When they returned in the evening, they found the inner door of their house broken

A gang of burglars targeted the home of a jeweller in the densely populated Kamal Colony in Samrala, making off with cash, foreign currency and jewellery worth 2.5 lakh in cash.

Samrala resident Jaswinder Kaur yielding about the burglary on Sunday in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Samrala resident Jaswinder Kaur yielding about the burglary on Sunday in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Pardeep Singh, owner of the house, left with his family at 9 am on Saturday to visit Shri Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh. When they returned in the evening, they found the inner door of their house broken. The burglars had ransacked the house, broke open a cupboard and stolen cash, some Canadian dollars besides gold and silver ornaments.

Jaswinder Kaur, wife of Pardeep Singh, said the robbery in such a crowded area during the daytime creates a sense of insecurity for everyone.

On being informed, the Samrala police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Inspector Davinderpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Samrala police station said a case has been registered against unidentified accused. He added that the police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On