Ludhiana: 2 booked for ‘misbehaving’ with docs at civil hospital

The police on Wednesday registered a first-information report (FIR) against two accused for allegedly misbehaving with doctors and paramedics at civil hospital, officials said. 2 booked for ‘misbehaving’ with docs at civil hospital (HT File)

The incident occurred around midnight on Monday. Police officials said Mandeep Singh and Navjot Singh of Basti Jodhewal were booked under sections 132, 211 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Division Number 2 police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Resham Singh, who is the investigating officer, said, “we have registered the case on charges of creating ruckus and interfering in duty of government officers.”

According to the ASI, the two accused reached the emergency ward for a medical examination after a clash. “The doctors asked them to wait while they attended other patients. However, they started misbehaving with them. They also misbehaved with head constable Narinder Singh, who was trying to control the situation.”

Around midnight on Monday, two groups came to the emergency ward after a brawl. The doctors issued a medical-legal report (MLR) to the first party, and the second party reached there, demanding an MLR right away.

In her complaint to the senior medical officer Dr Harpreet Singh, emergency medical officer Dr Sunita Aggarwal said, “We asked the second party to wait for five minutes as we attended other urgent patients. But they insisted that we issue an MLR right away. They hurled abuses at us.”

“When I called the police control room for help, they took over half an hour to arrive and then asked us to issue the MLR and sort out the issue.”

ASI Singh said the police will investigate the matter and take action against PCR staff if they are found at fault.