Ludhiana | 2 cops booked for taking bribe
The vigilance bureau on Wednesday booked two cops for allegedly taking bribe from residents in lieu of getting their work done.
The cases were registered after the residents lodged complaints, with relevant evidence, on the helpline number shared by chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann.
In the first case, a passport verification officer Dilbag Singh deployed at the Sanjh Kendra of Division No 8 police station was booked for seeking ₹20,000. The case was registered on the complaint of Rahul Sahni of Deep Nagar.
In the second incident, assistant sub-inspector Kamaljeet Singh, deployed at Jamalpur police station, was booked for seeking ₹30,000 for settlement of case, involving Kuldip Verma of Tajpur Road.
While Dilbagh Singh was caught with ₹13 000 bribe, Kamaljeet Singh had received the token amount of ₹5,000 as bribe, stated a communique of the vigilance department.
Both the accused have been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and a probe has been launched to further investigate the matter.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann ha on March 23 launched an anti-corruption helpline (9501200200) and asked people to upload videos of officials asking for bribe or indulging in other malpractices. The vigilance bureau was entrusted with the task to examine the complaints received -- in recorded video or audio formats -- on the anti-corruption helpline and take action.
Ludhiana | Two fresh Covid infections reported in 24 hours
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday. So far, 1,09,791 cases have been reported in the district, of which 1,07,499 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. On Wednesday, the district was left with 13 active cases. Ten persons are under home-isolation while three are under treatment at different hospitals. The administration has appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
Gurdaspur clash happened right under the nose of cops, shows video
A video clip of the bloody clash over a land dispute at Phulra village in Gurdaspur district on Monday is being shared widely on social media and shows that cops were present as “mute spectators” near the spot as shots were being fired that ended up claiming four lives. Husband of the village sarpanch, Sukhraj Singh, was among three locals killed in the attack besides a member of the rival group.
Ludhiana | Good Samaritan helps reunite 4-year-old missing girl with family
A four-year-old girl, who was suspected to have been kidnapped from Shivpuri area on Monday, was reunited with her parents on Wednesday. The girl's mother Yasmin Parveen, who works at a factory, used to take her two daughters to her workplace. The girls used to play outside the factory while she worked. She was handed over to her parents after a medical check-up. A resident of Kundanpuri's relatives, Ajmal Ansari also tried to search for her parents, but in vain.
HC notice to Punjab Police on Delhi BJP leader’s plea against FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday put the Punjab Police on notice on a plea moved by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was booked in Mohali on April 1 on the charges of criminal intimidation and making provocative statements promoting enmity between different groups. Bagga has sought quashing of the FIR. It was contended that the registration of the FIR was “wholly mala fide”.
Interview | Solution to Punjab’s fiscal crunch lies at home, not in Delhi: Lakhanpal
Punjab's finances have been in dire straits. The 6th Punjab Finance Commission, mandated to look at devolution of funds and the imbalance that exists, also examined the financial health of the state. The solution to this lies in Chandigarh and in Punjab, not in Delhi. Asking Delhi for a package is just to make a point. Everybody knows that it is not going to come. Third, you need to also look at your expenditure.
