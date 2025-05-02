Ludhiana: 2 families told to leave Narangwal village over theft by kids

The Narangwal village panchayat has asked two families of migrant labourers to leave the village in 48 hours after their two minor children were caught stealing money from a religious place. The panchayat also announced that the migrant people, who will arrive in the village after April 30, would not be allowed voting right here. The development received a sharp reaction from opposition parties. (HT photo for representation)

The matter grabbed the attention after the announcement’s video went viral on social networking sites. The development received a sharp reaction from opposition parties.

When contacted, Narangwal sarpanch Manjinder Singh said two children of labourer families were caught by the villagers. He added that the boys were earlier caught in June 2022 for a similar crime. At that time, the panchayat had levied a fine on the families on June 19, 2022. A stern warning was also issued to the families.

The sarpanch added that as the boys were again caught red-handed, the panchayat passed a resolution to oust the families from the village, instead of lodging an FIR against the minors, as it would ruin their future. He also added that the landlord of the families has already asked them to vacate the house.

The sarpanch also added that the panchayat has passed a resolution that the migrant families coming to village would not get voting rights. “We are not against migrant labourers. Over 100 migrants are living here in the village and they have right to vote. We have a strong bond with the migrants as they are also Indians and they have contributed to the development of Punjab,” the sarpanch said.

When asked if the panchayat has taken similar action against the others involved in criminal activities, the sarpanch replied that no such action has been taken against any other village resident so far.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MLA from Gill constituency Jiwan Singh Sangowal said he is not aware about such a resolution passed by the panchayat, but he would check the matter.

BJP’s Punjab general secretary Anil Sareen said that instead of pushing anyone out of the village, let the law take its course. He added that it was a sorry state of affairs that such practices are going on in Punjab. He also added that no panchayat could deter anyone from getting his or her right to vote.

Former MLA Kuldeep Vaid, who represents Gill constituency, condemned the action. He said that pushing the families out of the village for the deeds of children is wrong. He also added that the Constitution of India gave right to votes to the citizens and no panchayat can deny that.

Narangwal village had hit the headlines after a video of a woman “drug peddler” went viral on social networking sites in which she was seen arguing with the sarpanch when she was confronted over the allegations. A day after the video went viral, the authorities had razed her house under ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ drive.