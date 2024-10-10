Ludhiana: 2 held for opening fire on villager

Four days after a gang of miscreants assaulted a Talwara resident and opened fire at him, teams of the CIA, Jagraon, along with the Sidhwan Bet police arrested two persons for the murder bid. The police have recovered a country-made .315-bore pistol along with a live cartridge from their possession. The arrested men have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Goli and Harmesh Singh alias Meshi — both of Akuwal village. The police have recovered a country-made .315-bore pistol along with a live cartridge from their possession. (HT File)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that on October 6, Balvir Singh was heading towards his house at around 9.30pm and when he reached near residence of nambardar Resham Singh in Talwara village, around nine miscreants on three motorcycles intercepted him.

According to the victim, one of the accused, Suraj, started thrashing him and Gurdeep flashed a pistol and threatened to shoot him. Meanwhile, other accused started assaulting him with an iron rod and Sandeep opened fire from another pistol. The bullet hit his stomach. Later, the accused fled.

The SSP said that during investigation it has been learnt that the victim and the accused had entered a clash in Ludhiana hours ago. The SSP added that while investigating the case, the police arrested Sandeep and Harmesh while around seven accused – Gurdeep Singh, Sandeep Singh, Ghuggi, Harmesh Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gora and Suraj — are still absconding. A manhunt is on for their arrest.

A case under Sections 109, 115(2), 191(3) and 190 of BNS and 25 of Arms Act was registered against the accused at Sidhwan Bet police station.