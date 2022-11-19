Ludhiana: 2 snatchers’ gangs busted with arrest of 4 men

Police on Saturday busted two gangs of snatchers with the arrest of four men.

In total, 17 stolen mobile phones and three motorcycles have been recovered from their possession.

Police said they have solved 20 cases of snatching and vehicle lifting with the arrest of the accused.

In the first case, Sahnewal police arrested Aman Bansal alias Sunny of Shimlapuri and Ashish Kumar of Giaspura Park from Dhillon Chowk. Nine stolen mobile phones and two bikes were recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, Shimlapuri police arrested Mandeep Singh and Charankamal, both residents of Kot Mangal Singh, Janta Nagar, with eight stolen mobile phones and a bike.

ASI Boota Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused are habitual offenders and are into snatching mobile phones from the residents by threatening them.

All four men have been booked under Sections 379-B and 411 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in two separate cases.