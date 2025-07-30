Ludhiana: 20-yr-old shot at in Machhiwara

Atleast four masked assailants shot at a 20-year-old man after barging in the house in Chak Lohat village of Machhiwara on Tuesday morning. The man suffered three bullet injuries and has been rushed to a private hospital in Rupnagar, where his condition has been stated serious. Victim Jaspreet Singh (HT Photo)

On being informed, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains along with other senior officials reached the spot and initiated investigation. Kin of the victim accused their relative of orchestrating the attack following a property dispute. However, both families had come to a settlement two days ago.

The injured has been identified as Jaspreet Singh. Manjit Kaur, mother of the victim, stated that she along with her son and daughter was at home when someone knocked at the main door. Before she could open the door, four masked men barged in the house after scaling the compound wall. The assailants targeted his son and opened fire. Three bullets hit her son near her neck, side and on leg. After she raised an alarm the accused escaped from the spot.

Gagandeep Kaur, sister of the victim, stated that before the incident she noticed the accused taking rounds of the street with weapons in the house.

Manjit Kaur stated that they had a dispute over property with the elder brother of her husband. However, both families had come to an agreement two days ago.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Samrala) Tarlochan Singh stated that the police lodged an FIR against Lakhbir Singh, Deewan Singh, Jaswant Singh, Bhinder and their unidentified aides. The accused are relatives of the victim’s family. An attempt to murder case has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

The DSP added that they are investigating why the assailants had targeted Jaspreet Singh only, while other family members were also present at home.