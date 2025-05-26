Ludhiana: 2022 Janakpuri gangwar; 3 arrested following tip-off

The Division number 2 police, acting on a tip off, have arrested three accused who had been absconding since a gang war took place in Janakpuri area in October 2022. Three accused arrested by Division number 2 police station in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, a violent clash had taken place on October 8, 2022, between two rival groups led by Mandeep Singh alias Tiger and Vansh in the Janakpuri area, under the jurisdiction of Division number 2 police station.

Following a complaint filed by sub-inspector (SI) Balor Singh, incharge of Janakpuri Police Post, an FIR was registered in October 2022, against both groups under Sections 307, 160, 324, 323, 506, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). During the investigation, police arrested 18 accused, who were later charge-sheeted in court.

Meanwhile, five accused, identified as Rhythm, Deepak Bhatti, Amarpal, Davinder alias Gappu, and Ghudda alias Dhanda alias Shivam remained on the run.

Station house officer (SHO), Gurjeet Singh, Division number 2 stated, “ To apprehend them, a special team was formed where acting on a tip off, the team arrested Deepak Bhatti on May 22, 2025, from Kila Mohalla, Ludhiana.” SHO Singh said that on the same day, accused Shivam was nabbed from New Krishna Nagar, Hambran Road.

“On May 24, when the police team reached the residence of Amarpal in Gali number 1, Heera Nagar (under the jurisdiction of Moti Nagar Police Station), he attempted to escape by jumping from the roof. He sustained injuries to both legs and was admitted to the civil hospital, Ludhiana, for treatment. He was later arrested in connection with the same case,” SHO Singh added.

On Sunday, accused Amarpal Singh was produced before the duty magistrate, who remanded him to two-day police custody. All three arrested accused are currently in police custody.

Police officials further noted that efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest the remaining two absconders, Rhythm and Davinder alias Gappu, who will be arrested soon.