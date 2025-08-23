Ludhiana: 21-year-old mehndi artist hacked to death

Panic gripped the area after a 21-year-old man’s body was found lying near a canal close to Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar on Friday. Police said the victim was hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons. The body has been taken into custody and sent to the civil hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. (HT photo for representation)

The victim has been identified as Abhimanyu, a resident of Haibowal Kalan. He was a mehandi artist. According to the division number 5 police, the control room received a call alerting them about the body near the canal on Friday morning. A police team found that the body had deep head injuries, indicating an assault. Later, the victim was identified as Abhimanyu.

“A case has been registered against unknown assailants and the motive behind the crime is being probed,” said inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO at division number 5 police station. He added that police teams are working on several leads and assured that the culprits would be arrested soon.

The body has been taken into custody and sent to the civil hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The police suspect involvement of some acquaintance behind the murder. The uncle of the victim said Abhimanyu had left the house for work on Thursday. When he did not return, they initiated a search for him, but to no avail. On Friday morning, the police informed them about the murder.