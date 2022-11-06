Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 22-year-old man dies in road mishap

Ludhiana | 22-year-old man dies in road mishap

Published on Nov 06, 2022 11:49 PM IST

The victim was identified as Vivek Kumar, 22, of Dhandhari, Ludhiana. Though initially, his kin suspected that he may have been murdered, the autopsy reported stated that he died of injuries from a road mishap

The man was found dead with multiple injuries near Yard Chowk in Focal Point , Ludhiana. Assistant sub-inspector Narinder Sharma of Focal point police station said earlier police suspected that he was murdered but as per the autopsy report, he died in a road mishap. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 22-year-old man was found dead with multiple injuries near Yard Chowk in Focal Point on Sunday morning. His bike was also found near the spot.

The victim was identified as Vivek Kumar, 22, of Dhandhari. Though initially, his kin suspected that he may have been murdered, the autopsy reported stated that he died of injuries from a road mishap.

Hailing from Bihar, Vivek lived in labour quarters in Ludhiana and worked at Dhandhari railway yard.

The victim’s uncle, Sajan Kumar said the 22-year-old had borrowed a motorcycle from his friend, stating that he had to go somewhere. When he did not return home, Sajan made frantic calls to him but it went unanswered. The next morning, he received information about his nephew’s death.

Assistant sub-inspector Narinder Sharma of Focal point police station said earlier police suspected that he was murdered but as per the autopsy report, he died in a road mishap.

