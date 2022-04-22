Ludhiana | 24-year-old hangs self, woman booked for abetment
Two days after a 24-year-old man was found hanging in his house, the police booked a woman who had allegedly been harassing and blackmailing him for abetment on Thursday.
The complainant said the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar, had threatened to implicate his brother in a sexual harassment case. Sub-inspector Manju Chaudhary, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Division 4 police station. A hunt is on for her arrest.
Ludhiana hospital served show-cause notice for overpriced Covid jab
A showcause notice was served to a private hospital for overcharging patients for coronavirus jabs. The matter came to light after a Twitter user said they had been overcharged for the coronavirus vaccine at the hospital, and also tagged deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik. The Ludhiana resident had tweeted that the private hospital, Shree Raghunath Hospital, Ferozepur Road, had been charging ₹780 for a Covishield dose and ₹1,200 for Covaxin.
SC ruling on village common land: Haryana sets timelines for restoration of illegally-sold panchayat land
Following the recent Supreme Court orders that village common land ('shamilat deh') can neither be repartitioned among the proprietors nor sold, the Haryana government has started the process of restoring illegally-sold land chunks back to the gram panchayats. A deadline for it is being fixed by the revenue department. Thousands of acres of village common land in Haryana which was sold off by shareholders or gram panchayats for monetary gains will thus get freed.
MLA Bagga directs MC to expedite reconstruction of unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah
To provide thrust to development work and reconstruction of over 100-year-old unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah near chand cinema, MLA (North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday. Bagga said the bridge has been closed for traffic for over three years and commuters face problems due to the same. He directed the MC officials to expedite the process to reconstruct the bridge.
Allegations of arbitrary appointments: Haryana Warehousing Corp seeks FIR against Ashok Khemka, 3 others
The Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula has sought FIR against four persons including the then managing director of the corporation, Ashok Khemka, who allegedly made appointments in “an illegal and arbitrary way” by ignoring the rules and instructions issued by the Haryana government. FIR has also been sought against Som Nath Rattan, manager (P) (retd); SC Kansal, assistant manager administration (retd); and Naresh Kumar, the then dealing assistant (retd) from the corporation.
BJP MLA meets CM Yogi, seeks logistic park on Unnao-Lucknow Road
Lucknow Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, Rajeshwar Singh called on chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to request him to set up a logistic park and develop the warehousing industry on Unnao-Lucknow road in the state capital. The MLA told the chief minister that for this a concept note had been compiled on the development of a logistics park at Unnao-Lucknow road.
