Ludhiana: 24x7 flood control room set up in administrative complex

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday said the district administration has set up a 24x7 flood control room in the administrative complex to monitor any kind of flood-like situation in Ludhiana. The control room will function till September 30. (HT File)

The DC said the information regarding any kind of flood-like situation could be given on the control room number 1612-433-100. She said the duty roster of staff appointed in the control room had also been prepared for the next 15 days. She said to effectively monitor the staff of the flood control room, the senior officers of the administration had also been appointed on a rotation basis to check this control room.

The control room will function till September 30. Sawhney said the district administration would remain fully vigil, to avoid any sort of untoward incident due to the ensuing rainy season. She also directed the officials to strengthen flood-prone sensitive places to minimize damage in the possibility of any flood. She said the district administration had already made adequate arrangements to meet any sort of situation in the wake of the rainy season.

Sawhney said the contingent plan had also been prepared by every department and they were fully equipped to tackle any sort of situation.