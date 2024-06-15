 Ludhiana: 24x7 flood control room set up in administrative complex - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 24x7 flood control room set up in administrative complex

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 16, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Ludhiana deputy commissioner said the information regarding any kind of flood-like situation could be given on the control room number 1612-433-100

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday said the district administration has set up a 24x7 flood control room in the administrative complex to monitor any kind of flood-like situation in Ludhiana.

The control room will function till September 30. (HT File)
The control room will function till September 30. (HT File)

The DC said the information regarding any kind of flood-like situation could be given on the control room number 1612-433-100. She said the duty roster of staff appointed in the control room had also been prepared for the next 15 days. She said to effectively monitor the staff of the flood control room, the senior officers of the administration had also been appointed on a rotation basis to check this control room.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The control room will function till September 30. Sawhney said the district administration would remain fully vigil, to avoid any sort of untoward incident due to the ensuing rainy season. She also directed the officials to strengthen flood-prone sensitive places to minimize damage in the possibility of any flood. She said the district administration had already made adequate arrangements to meet any sort of situation in the wake of the rainy season.

Sawhney said the contingent plan had also been prepared by every department and they were fully equipped to tackle any sort of situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 24x7 flood control room set up in administrative complex
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On