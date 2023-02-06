Ludhiana: 25-yr-old dies of drug overdose, body found in petrol pump’s washroom

Ludhiana A 25-year-old man died allegedly due to drug overdose and his body was found in the washroom of a petrol pump in Gill village, police said.

The Sadar Police on Monday lodged a case against unidentified accused under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.

Giving details, Sadar police station SHO Gurpreet Singh, said on Sunday they received information that the dead body of a man was found in the washroom of a petrol pump in Gill village.

The inspector added that the police found an empty syringe near the body.

It was suspected that the man had injected drugs in his veins following which he died of drug overdose.

The petrol pump employees said that the man came there and asked them the way to the washroom. When he did not come out, they knocked on the door. After persistent knocking when they did not get any response, they broke open the door. And found the man lying dead on the floor. The SHO added that the police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for selling drugs to the victim following the statement of his father. The complainant said that his son was consuming drugs for a couple of years and used to get drugs from some suppliers of Shimlapuri.

On February 1, a 16-year-old boy died of alleged drug overdose in Dakha. On January 23, a 28- year-old man died of alleged drug overdose in Lohgarh village of Jodhan. After the kin of the deceased staged a protest outside the police station, the Jodhan Police lodged an FIR against one of his friends for causing death due to negligence.