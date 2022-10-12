Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 26-year-old confined, raped by ‘friend’ for 9 days, escapes

Ludhiana | 26-year-old confined, raped by ‘friend’ for 9 days, escapes

Published on Oct 12, 2022 01:41 AM IST

The victim said she had known Jaspal for two years. Sub-inspector Hardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 26-year-old woman was confined and raped by her ‘friend’ for nine days before she managed to escape, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Jaspal Singh of Hathur, allegedly asked the woman to meet him in Raikot on September 30 as he wanted her help to shop for his trip to Dubai. When the victim met him, the accused laced her food with a sedative and abducted her with the help of two aides.

The victim said that when she regained consciousness, she found herself in an unfamiliar room with the accused by her side. Jaspal told her that they were in Uttar Pradesh, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her before she managed to escape on October 8.

The victim said she had known Jaspal for two years. Sub-inspector Hardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
