Ludhiana: 28 libraries to come up in villages soon

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Thursday announced that 28 new libraries would be established in various villages of the district by the end of this year. The aim is to promote reading habit among the youth, he said. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal expressed concern that many young people spend excessive time on their mobile phones and emphasised that these libraries will help alleviate mobile addiction. (HT Photo)

During his assessment of the construction progress and related issues, Jorwal noted that 14 libraries had already been inaugurated by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on August 15. Most of the new 28 libraries are currently under construction, with the executive agency closely monitoring the development to ensure timely completion. Once completed, these libraries will provide young people with high-quality reading materials.

Jorwal highlighted that the new libraries will be equipped with modern facilities, including air conditioning, inverters, CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi. He expressed concern that many young people spend excessive time on their mobile phones and emphasised that these libraries will help alleviate mobile addiction. This innovative initiative by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is designed to foster reading habits among the youth of the state and will significantly contribute to their empowerment, the administration stated.

Additionally, the DC instructed additional deputy commissioner (development) Harjinder Singh Bedi to personally oversee the construction work at these sites to ensure the use of quality materials and timely project completion.