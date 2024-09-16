Ludhiana: 3 arrested, 10 stolen mobiles, sharp-edged weapons seized

The Shimlapuri police on Monday arrested three miscreants and seized 10 stolen mobile phones, a bike and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession, officials said. Accused of snatching in the custody of Shimlapuri Police in Ludhiana on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Ht Photo)

They added that the miscreants were turning into a headache for the locals and the police.

Police said the accused, identified as Hardev Singh of Aadarsh Colony, Sunny alias Seendal and Angrej Singh, both residents of Mohalla Guru Nanak Nagar, have confessed involvement in 15 incidents of snatchings.

Basant Park police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chand Ahir said the accused were arrested following a tip-off when they were crossing from the area. The accused tried to escape to evade arrest, but lost control over their vehicle and fell on the road. He said two of the accused were injured.

On frisking, police recovered 10 mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. The police also seized their bike.

The ASI added that the accused used to roam around in the area and rob commuters of their mobile phones and other belongings. On September 8, the accused robbed one Shashi Kant Sharma of his mobile phone after injuring him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Following a complaint by the victim, the police registered a first-information report (FIR) under sections 309 (4), 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Later, the police added Section 317 of the BNS to the FIR.

He added that more important information is expected from the accused during questioning. Angrej Singh has another case registered against him and Hardev Singh is facing trial in two cases.