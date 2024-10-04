Ludhiana: 3-day junior open Punjab athletics meet gets underway

The three-day 99th Junior Open Punjab Athletics Championship for boys and girls kicked off on Friday at Guru Nanak Stadium, organised by the District Athletics Association. Athletes in action during the 99th Junior Open Punjab Athletics Championships at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

In the U-20 boys’ events, Gurnoor Singh claimed victory in the triple jump, while Harmandeep Singh from Jalandhar won the 400m race. Jagjit Singh Dhillon from Patiala emerged victorious in the 100m sprint.

Among the U-20 girls, Kamalpreet Kaur Deol from Jalandhar won the 10 km race walk followed by Gurpreet Kaur from Amritsar, and Arshdeep Kaur from Sangrur took the top spot in discus throw. Harpreet Kaur from Mansa won the 5,000m race, while Jaskanwar Kaur from Patiala won shot put, and Lovejot Kaur from SBS Nagar secured the 100m win. Seema from Moga triumphed in the 400m race and Noorpreet Kaur from Mohali grabbed the second spot.

In the U-18 girls’ category, Sumanpreet Kaur from Patiala won the 3km walk, and Amanat from Fazilka came first in discus throw. Reetu from Fazilka won the shot put, and Mehardeep Kaur from Patiala claimed the 1,000m race.

For the U-18 boys, Sazimsh Jubber won the 5,000m walk, and Devansh Jagga from Fazilka won discus throw. Harmandeep Singh from Malerkotla secured the 400m race, while Arshdeep Singh from Hoshiarpur won the 100m.