Ludhiana: 3 held for scrap dealer’s murder

Three slum dwellers were arrested for beating a scrap dealer to death in Harnam Nagar ,Samrala, late on Monday night.

The accused have been identified as Nasir Sheikh and Sahil Sheikh of Gianpur village, Musidabad, West Bengal; and Mohammad Anshu Sheikh, Purnia of Bihar. They were living at a slum in Harnam Nagar and working as scrap dealers.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Waryam Singh said that an FIR against them had been lodged based on the statement of Kamal Sheikh, a slum dweller, the brother of the deceased identified as Mekail Sheikh, 42, a native of West Bengal.

Kamal said that the accused, who were living near his brother’s shanty, were consuming liquor and creating ruckus at night. He added that when Mekail tried to stop them from creating nuisance, they thrashed him till he lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The DSP added that soon after receiving information, police lodged an FIR and formed several teams to arrest the trio. Hours after the incident, they were nabbed from Samrala, when they were trying to leave town to evade arrest.

Mekail is survived by his wife and three children. He had been living in Samrala for a decade.