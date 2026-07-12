Ludhiana: 3 Maha residents booked for duping city bizman of ₹50l

The Moti Nagar police have booked three Maharashtra residents for allegedly cheating a Ludhiana trader of ₹52.91 lakh by accepting payment for an imported rajma consignment that was never delivered. Investigating officer ASI Sethi Kumar said police are now examining financial transactions, business records and other documents related to the deal as part of the ongoing investigation. (HT FILE)

The accused have been identified as Vikram Shinde of Akola, Ranjit Shinde of Bori and Umesh Bapu More of Sonarwadi, all in Maharashtra.

According to the police, complainant Shyam Gupta, a resident of Agar Nagar, alleged that the accused had entered into a supply agreement for Brazilian and pink rajma through their respective firms. Acting on the agreement, Gupta transferred ₹52,91,320 to the accused. However, despite receiving the payment, the accused allegedly failed to deliver the consignment or refund the money, causing substantial financial losses to the businessman.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 316, 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal breach of trust, cheating and acts committed with common intention. Investigating officer ASI Sethi Kumar said police are now examining financial transactions, business records and other documents related to the deal as part of the ongoing investigation.