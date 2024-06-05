Ludhiana: 3 men hack friend to death in Barewal village, booked

Three men allegedly hacked their friend to death on Sua road in Barewal village late on Tuesday and fled after dumping the body in a vacant plot. The Sarabha Nagar police have initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. The reason behind the crime has not been ascertained yet. The victim has been identified as Vikas Kumar, 26, of Barewal village. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Vikas Kumar, 26, of Barewal village. He was a labourer. The police have booked three of his friends, Sooraj Kumar, Manoj Sahni and Ajay Sahni.

A first-information report (FIR) has been registered following the statement of Biku Kumar, the victim’s brother. The complainant said that his brother was a painter and when he did not reach home by 10.30 pm, they started a search for him.

Biku Kumar added that when he reached Sua Road in Barewal, he was shocked to see three men thrashing his brother. While Manoj and Ajay held his brother, Sooraj assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon. When he raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot. He called his family members and rushed Vikas to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Raj said the police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and a hunt was on to arrest them.

The ASI added that the family had no clue about the reason behind the crime and it can only be determined after arresting the accused.