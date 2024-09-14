Ludhiana: 3 minor girls, 17-year-old boy missing in city, cases registered

The local police registered four cases as three minor girls and a 17-year-old boy were reported missing from their respective houses across the city, officials said. The local police registered four cases as three minor girls and a 17-year-old boy were reported missing from their respective houses across the city, officials said. (HT File)

They added that there was no apparent link between the disappearances and four first-information reports (FIR) were registered.

The missing girls’ kin suspect that their daughters were abducted on the pretext of marriage.

In the first case, the Jamalpur police registered an FIR against unknown accused under sections 137 (2) (kidnapping) and 96 (procuration of child) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint by a resident of Jamalpur Awana.

The complainant said his 15-year-old daughter left home on September 9 without informing anyone and did not return. He suspected that an unknown accused kidnapped his daughter on the pretext of marriage.

In the second case, the Jamalpur police booked Himanshu, a resident of Jhabewal for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl from the same village. In his complaint to police, the minor’s father said she left home on September 10 and did not return. Later, he found that the accused kidnapped her on the pretext of marriage.

A case was registered under sections 137 (2) and 96 of the BNS.

In the third case, the Focal Point police booked Dhandari Khurd resident Vikram Yadav for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from the same locality. The complainant, minor’s father, said the accused kidnapped his daughter on the pretext of marriage on August 28.

An FIR under was registered under sections 137 (2) and 96 of the BNS.

In the fourth case, the Daba police registered a case against an unidentified accused for allegedly confining a 17-year-old boy. The minor’s father, a resident of Mohalla Gobind Nagar, said his son went missing on July 29. A case was registered under section 127 (6) (wrongful confinement in secret) of BNS.