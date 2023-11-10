Ludhiana: 3-month-old boy goes missing from railway station

A 3-month-old boy went missing from the city railway station on Thursday, police said. HT Image

The parents of the child, who had arrived from Bihar late at night, opted to spend the night on the platform before continuing their journey. According to the toddler’s mother, they were resting near the canteen and fell asleep. She said that when they woke up in the morning, they found that their son, who had been sleeping beside them, was missing.

The couple reported the incident to the Government Railway Police (GRP), which started an investigation.

Police said that they examined the CCTV footage and identified an individual boarding an auto-rickshaw with a toddler. The authorities are now questioning the auto-rickshaw driver and trying to locate the person in question.

Senior officer Balram Rana from the GRP assured that the team is actively working to find the missing toddler and apprehend the individual responsible.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON