Ludhiana: 3 new cases take Covid tally to 21

Three new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the district on Saturday, taking the tally to 21. While two of the new cases, a 38-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, are mildly symptomatic, a 53-year-old man has been hospitalised. According to a senior health official, the patient is only on L2 care which includes oxygen but doesn’t include other invasive treatments like those needed in L3 care. Fifteen patients are in home isolation. (HT File)

The hospitalised man had taken three shots of the vaccine. The mildly symptomatic woman and man had taken three and two shots of vaccine, respectively. Of these 21 cases, only 16 are active. Three of the patients have recovered while two have died so far. Fifteen patients are in home isolation.

Both the deaths, one on last Wednesday and the second this Wednesday, were cases of comorbid patients. While the first death was of a 40-year-old suffered from a lung ailment, the second deceased (69-year-old) had been suffered from typhoid for the last five months, and was also obese. Of the 21 cases reported so far in the district, 20 were vaccinated except an 18-year-old.