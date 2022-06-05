Ludhiana | 3 of robbers’ gang arrested with three pistols, 49 bullets
Ludhiana A robbers’ gang was busted with the arrest of three of its members on Saturday. Three pistols, of which two were countrymade, and 49 bullets were recovered from them.
The accused are Bobby Singh of Manohar Nagar, Deepak of Muradpura and Anmol Thakur of Manohar Nagar.
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said, “The accused were planning to execute robberies in the city using the weapons. The accused said they had procured the weapons from Madhya Pradesh. More arrests are expected in the case.”
“Acting on a tip-off, a team led by sub-inspector Madhu Bala, the Division 6 station house officer, intercepted the bike-borne men near Pahwa Cut on Gill Road. When frisked, two countrymade pistols, including a double-barrel pistol and a single-barrel pistol of .315 bore, a .32 bore pistol, 47 cartridges and two 7.64 bore bullets were found in their possession,” Sharma said. The bike used by the accused has been impounded.
During the course of the investigation, 25g heroin, 10 empty pouches and an electronic weighing machine was also recovered from Bobby Singh. A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sections of the Arms Act was registered against the accused.
