Ludhiana | 3 rape cases come to fore in a day
Three rape cases were reported in Ludhiana on Wednesday. In all cases, the perpetrators of the crime were known to the victims.
In the first case, a man was arrested for raping the six-year-old daughter of his tenant in Phullanwal village.
The victim’s mother stated that her daughter had gone missing on August 7. As she set out to look for her, she heard her daughter’s cries from her landlord’s house. When she went to look, she was shocked to find the accused raping her daughter. She immediately raised the alarm, following which the accused escaped the spot. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused has been arrested and booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Man rapes woman on pretext of helping find a job
A Jodhan resident raped a 22-year-old woman on the pretext of helping her secure a job in a private company. The accused has been identified as Gauravpal.
The woman told the police that the accused is known to her and had promised to help her find a suitable job. On Wednesday, the accused allegedly took her to a hotel in Pakhowal Road and raped her. A case of rape has been registered and hunt launched for the accused.
Mullanpur resident rapes friend’s sister, booked
A resident of Deep Nagar Mandi of Mullanpur raped the 21-year-old sister of his friend after barging into her home. The accused, identified as Navdeep Singh alias Navi of Deep Nagar Mandi of Mullanpur, used to work with the victim’s brother.
The victim said that on August 7 when she was alone at home, the accused came to her house and enquired about her brother. When she told him that her brother was not at home, he asked her to ring him. Following this, he was asked her for her phone number. When she refused, the accused forced himself upon her.
Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, SHO, Women Cell Jagraon, said a closed-circuit television camera installed at the house of the victim’s neighbour has captured the accused entering the house. A rape case has been registered and manhunt launched for his arrest.
-
Pastor of Seawoods church arrested for molesting minor girls
A pastor of a Seawoods-based church has been arrested by NRI Coastal police following a complaint registered by Thane District Women and Child Welfare Department. On August 5, Thane District Women and Child Protection officer, Suvarna Jadhav, along with representatives of Thane Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Cell and Yuva Child Line, visited Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church at Seawoods Sector 48 based on a written letter they received.
-
"Economic revolution": TN CM M K Stalin on free bus travel for women in state
The ruling DMK's key initiative aimed at women, providing them free bus travel, should not be confined to a "narrow" aspect of freebies but it is an economic revolution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. The scheme has ensured an 8-12 per cent savings for the families of the beneficiaries, he said while chairing the third meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission here.
-
Islamic Centre holds ‘Trianga Yatra’ to mark 75th I-Day celebrations
Islamic Centre of India here organised 'Trianga Yatra' led by its chairman Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali on Friday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. Several Muslim youths participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' led by Mahali. Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli said that our national flag teaches us our duties towards our country.
-
BJP, SP run parallel Tiranga campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, target each other
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a parallel Tiranga (tricolour) campaign —one by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government in the state and the other by the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party. The BJP government had announced its “Har Ghar Tiranga (national flag on every home)” campaign from August 13 to 15 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India's independence).
-
Assault on woman in Noida society: Tyagi community forms ‘Swabhiman Morcha’ to combat harassment of accused Shrikant’s family
Days after the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman at a high rise in Sector 93B, Noida, and alleged harassment of the accused wife by the police, the Tyagi community in the state has decided to close ranks. The community members from 11 districts of the state met on Thursday to form 'Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha' to protect the honour and fight those who were trying to defame the entire community.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics