Ludhiana: 30 armed accused rob 1 lakh, jewellery, kill seven hens, calf

At least 30 armed accused were booked for allegedly robbing ₹1 lakh and jewellery from a house in Gurbachan Colony in Lohara, officials said. Ludhiana’s Daba police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Mani Sekhon, Babu, Ashu Lohara, Angrej, Ajay, Shantu, Sabi, Harman Mohri, Parul, Raj and Rajan. Police said the identities of the other accused were yet to be ascertained. (HT Photo)

They added that the accused vandalised the house and threatened the family members in the incident that happened late on Sunday.

Police said the accused later targeted a dairy owned by the same family and killed at least seven hens and a calf. The assailants attacked their pet dog as well, which sustained a fracture on the leg, the officials added.

According to the family, the accused barged into the house to extort money from them.

The Daba police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Mani Sekhon, Babu, Ashu Lohara, Angrej, Ajay, Shantu, Sabi, Harman Mohri, Parul, Raj and Rajan. Police said the identities of the other accused were yet to be ascertained.

The FIR was registered following a statement by Gurmeet Kaur.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under sections 332(C) (house-trespass to commit an offence), 305 (theft in a dwelling house), 191(3) (rioting with a deadly weapon), 190 (member of an unlawful assembly), 324(4) (committing mischief) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He added that a hunt is on to arrest the accused.