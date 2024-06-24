Ludhiana: 31 snatching cases solved with arrest of 4, say police

A total of 31 incidents over the past 45 days were solved with the arrest of four youths, police said on Monday. There has been a sharp spike in incidents of snatching across the district. (iStock)

The Jamalpur police recovered four bikes, 10 mobile phones, a scooter, a bag and an axe from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Deepak Sharma, 24, and Mandeep Singh, 23, both from Ramandeep Colony, 23; Pardeep Singh alias Parry, 27, from Bhamian Khurd; and Karan Kanda, 24, from GK estate.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP Industrial Area A) Jasbinder Singh said the police arrested the accused following a tip-off on Sunday. He said that the accused were in the area to execute another snatching.

The ACP said that a factory worker, Sanjiv Kumar of Ram Nagar in Mundian, filed a complaint against unidentified accused on June 21.

The complainant said he was returning home from his factory after finishing up with the day when the accused intercepted his way. The accused thrashed him and robbed him of a mobile phone, wallet and a bag.

He added that after the complaint, the Jamalpur police registered a first-information report (FIR) under sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified accused. The accused were arrested on Sunday.

Later, the police added section 411 of the IPC in the FIR.

Modus operandi

“The accused used to roam around in the city and target labourers returning home from factories. During questioning, the accused told police they had snatched two bikes from Samrala and a scooter from Meharban,” said the ACP.

“The accused were active in Samrala, Machhiwara, Focal Point, Koom Kalan, Meharban, Jamalpur and Moti Nagar areas. The accused are drug addicts and execute snatchings to meet their need for drugs. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning,” he added.

The ACP said police are investigating past criminal record, if any, of the accused.