Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 32 ‘gamblers’ arrested in Khanna, 12 lakh seized

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 14, 2025 08:44 AM IST

Superintendent of police (investigation) Pawanjit said the raid was carried out in a banquet hall, located along GT Road, Doraha, following a tip-off

The Khanna police, under a special campaign against gambling, conducted a raid on Monday night, resulting in the arrest of 32 individuals and seizure of 11.95 lakh and 90 US dollars. The operation was carried out after the police received a tip-off about an illegal gambling event taking place at a banquet hall in Doraha.

Some of the those arrested in Khanna police custody. (HT Photo)
Some of the those arrested in Khanna police custody. (HT Photo)

Superintendent of police (investigation) Pawanjit said the raid was initiated following a tip-off. The informer revealed that a large-scale gambling activity was underway in a banquet hall, located along GT Road, Doraha.

Acting swiftly, the Doraha police registered a case and raided the banquet hall. The officers apprehended 32 on the spot and recovered a large amount of cash along with foreign currency, suspected to be proceeds from gambling activities.

The gambling event was allegedly organised by Varinderjit Singh alias Meeta, owner of the banquet hall. The SP added that strict legal action has been initiated and investigations are ongoing to identify the remaining accused and trace the full scale of the gambling network.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 32 ‘gamblers’ arrested in Khanna, 12 lakh seized
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On