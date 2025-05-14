Ludhiana: 32 ‘gamblers’ arrested in Khanna, 12 lakh seized

The Khanna police, under a special campaign against gambling, conducted a raid on Monday night, resulting in the arrest of 32 individuals and seizure of ₹11.95 lakh and 90 US dollars. The operation was carried out after the police received a tip-off about an illegal gambling event taking place at a banquet hall in Doraha. Some of the those arrested in Khanna police custody. (HT Photo)

Superintendent of police (investigation) Pawanjit said the raid was initiated following a tip-off. The informer revealed that a large-scale gambling activity was underway in a banquet hall, located along GT Road, Doraha.

Acting swiftly, the Doraha police registered a case and raided the banquet hall. The officers apprehended 32 on the spot and recovered a large amount of cash along with foreign currency, suspected to be proceeds from gambling activities.

The gambling event was allegedly organised by Varinderjit Singh alias Meeta, owner of the banquet hall. The SP added that strict legal action has been initiated and investigations are ongoing to identify the remaining accused and trace the full scale of the gambling network.