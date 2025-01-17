Ludhiana: 32-year-old NRI ‘shoots self dead’ in moving SUV

A 32-year-old NRI allegedly ended his life with his licensed revolver in a moving SUV at Gaunsgarh village on Friday under mysterious circumstances. The vehicle crashed into a field after hitting an electricity pole. A 32-year-old NRI allegedly ended his life with his licensed revolver in a moving SUV at Gaunsgarh village on Friday under mysterious circumstances. The vehicle crashed into a field after hitting an electricity pole. (HT Photo)

The deceased had sustained two gunshot injuries, one in the chest and another in the leg. The revolver used was a licensed weapon that the victim had retrieved from a gun house earlier in the day along with newly purchased cartridges. On being informed the police reached the spot and found the revolver in the vehicle.

According to reports, the 32-year-old had recently returned to his native Gaunsgarh village from the United States, where he had lived for several years. He had been residing with his family in the village and was engaged in farming and dairy business. On the morning of the incident, the victim followed his routine of delivering milk to the local dairy before driving off in his SUV.

Eyewitnesses stated that the car veered out of control near the village, hitting an electric pole before landing in a nearby field. A farmer working in the area, who witnessed the accident, rushed to the vehicle. Upon breaking the window, he discovered the man slumped over the driver’s seat, bleeding profusely. The eyewitness reported seeing a revolver and live cartridges in the car.

Police officials, including senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) Ashwani Gotyal, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhpreet Singh Randhawa, and SHO at Machhiwara Police Station Pavittar Singh, arrived at the spot.

DSP Randhawa stated that preliminary investigations suggest the case is one of suicide. Police are now investigating the reasons behind the apparent suicide. They are examining his mobile phone and have recorded statements from his family members.

The deceased leaves behind his wife and young child. His body has been sent to civil hospital for the post-mortem examination. The SHO stated that the man fell addicted to drugs in the US following which the family brought him back to the village. He was undergoing treatment for depression.