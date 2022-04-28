Ludhiana | 32K intoxicant tablets seized, 2 arrested
Two men were arrested with around 32,000 intoxicant tablets during a raid at a house in Krishna Colony of Bhamian Khurd area on Wednesday.
The arrested accused are Tushar Gautam of Hargobind Nagar, and Sumit Makkar of Janta Colony, Jodhewal, while their aides Sahil Jindal and Kuldeep Sharma of Bhamian Kalan are on the run.
The 32,200 opioid-based pills seized include 17,500 Tramadol tablets, 11,700 Tramadol capsules, 600 Alprax tablets. The addictive painkillers seized are classified as a Schedule H drug under the NDPS Act and cannot be sold without a prescription.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh of the anti-narcotic cell said, “We received a tip-off that the accused had amassed a large quantity of intoxicant pills at a rented accommodation in Krishna Colony of Bhamian Khurd. A case has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Jamalpur police station.
-
Seven arrested in Noida pub brawl case, two suspects still absconding
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Wednesday arrested seven people accused of killing an employee of a private firm at a pub in Noida's Gardens Galleria mall on Monday night. The seven suspects include five staffers of the pub and two members of the mall's security team. According to Brijesh Kumar Ray, one of seven employees of a private firm who visited Lost Lemons on Monday's autopsy report, Ray died due to severe head injuries, a fractured spleen and liquid in the stomach.
-
PEC senate gives nod to aerospace engineering, data science courses
Punjab Engineering College senate, in its meeting on Tuesday, gave a nod to the introduction of four new academic programmes including Master of Science (MSc) in healthcare informatics and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in data sciences from the 2022-23 session. The introduction of the new academic programmes was proposed after the recommendation of a committee who evaluated several proposals. The institute is now expected to seek approval from the All-India Council for Technical Education.
-
Eight IMS Ghaziabad students hurt as hostel lift goes into free fall
Eight students of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) near Dasna were injured and had to be hospitalised when a lift in the boys' hostel came crashing down from the fifth floor on Wednesday morning. Four students boarded the lift on the sixth floor of the six-floor hostel building and eight more boarded on the fifth floor. The eight students are 19-21 years old and are pursuing BBA and BCA courses, said officials.
-
UP reports 261 new Covid-19 cases, one death in Amroha
Uttar Pradesh reported 261 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in a single day after March 3 when 259 new cases were reported. Also, one death was reported in Amroha. “State has 1,384 active Covid-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,34,893 samples were tested,” said additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, in a press statement. As many as 19 patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the state.
-
State-run buses to resume services to Delhi airport soon: Punjab minister
Chandigarh Bus services of the state-owned undertakings up to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will resume soon, Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Wednesday. A meeting between Punjab transport secretary Vikas Garg with Delhi principal transport secretary Ashish Kundra and officials of the IGI Airport was held on Wednesday, said Bhullar. “The director, hospitality, has been directed to collect status report from the PWD (B&R).
