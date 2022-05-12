Ludhiana | 34 farmers trained in mushroom cultivation at PAU
A total of 34 farmers and farm women underwent training in summer mushroom cultivation at the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) from May 9 to 11.
The course was planned in association with the department of microbiology, PAU.
Kuldeep Singh, associate director (Skill Development), said the microbiology experts enhanced the knowledge of the trainees on cultivating and processing mushroom, its marketing and loan availability.
Course coordinator Rupinder Kaur observed that the cultivation of mushrooms was a profitable enterprise as it could be started in a small room with less investment.
Shivani Sharma, mycologist (mushroom), explained different aspects of mushrooms, focusing on seed preparation; cultivation of paddy straw, milky, shiitake, and button mushrooms in summer season; and their importance in daily diet.
PAU experts interact with retired professors and alumni
The department of extension education, PAU, organised an interactive session for the faculty of the department, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, regional research stations, and retired alumni.
Kuldeep Singh, head, department of extension education, discussed the current status and functioning of the department according to the revamped agenda related to the current need of farmers and students.
SS Gill, director, extension education (retired), said farm and home integrated unit that was popularly known as the model of Punjab’s development needed to be popularised at village level through various trainings.
GS Saini, a retired professor, emphasised on bridging the gap between what was taught and implemented in the field.
Associate professor Manmeet Kaur highlighted the two years’ achievements of the department. She said 14 Farmers’ Information Centres’ have been established by the department in different blocks of Ludhiana.
Strong linkages have been developed with the state line departments for popularisation of PAU-recommended short duration varieties of paddy in the adopted villages, she added.
-
Dust storm, rain bring relief, misery to Lucknow
A dust storm powered by 30-40 kph winds pummelled the state capital on Thursday evening, bringing down the temperature. While the accompanying rain relieved city dwellers, it was a disaster for a few as many trees were uprooted in several areas. A tree got uprooted in front of Barha Railway Colony in Alambagh. Also, the boundary wall of an under-construction building collapsed near the LDA market in the Alambagh area of the city.
-
Delhi GST collections hit record ₹2,898 crore in April
Delhi's revenue collections from the state Goods and Services Tax hit a record ₹2,898 crore in April, on the back of stronger compliance, economic recovery and increasing prices. The collections are also significantly higher than they have ever been in April, since GST was introduced in July 2017, showed state government data. In April 2018, Delhi collected ₹2,075 crore in SGST, a number that stayed nearly flat at ₹2,059 crore in April 2019.
-
DC Yadav urges Gurugram residents to share Covid-19 positive status with RWAs
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order on Wednesday night directing residents to inform their respective resident welfare associations if they test positive for Covid-19. Since April 12, Gurugram has been continuously recording more than 100 Covid-19 cases every day. The rise in Covid-19 cases in mid-April prompted the Haryana government to make wearing of masks compulsory in Gurugram on April 19.
-
38% accidents are due to over-speeding, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Taking cognizance of accidents on expressways and highways in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers to streamline the movement of traffic at the 'black spots', implement the system of speed measurement, quick medical facilities and installation of CCTV cams on expressways. Due to awareness campaign, there was a decrease in road accidents since 2018 yet efforts should be made to minimize mishaps further, added Adityanath.
-
UDISE Survey: Schools in Ludhiana seek extension of deadline to submit details
A few private schools in the district have sought extension of deadline from the ministry of education, Government of India, to submit the Unified District Information System survey 2021-22. The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, had asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones, to submit the details for the UDISE survey by May 15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics