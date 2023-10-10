Ludhiana: 34 LED street lights stolen, MC files complaint

The city municipal corporation (MC) has filed a complaint against unidentified miscreants at Dugri police station for stealing 34 LED street light bulbs from Southern bypass during night hours. A street light pole lying on the divider after miscreants stole the LED bulbs at Southern bypass in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

The civic body officials stated that the incident took place during the intervening night of October 5 and 6 near CRPF colony/flats on Southern bypass.

The unidentified miscreants unscrewed 17 light poles and stole 34 LED bulbs (120 watt) from the spot. The miscreants left the poles at the road divider, putting the lives of the commuters at risk.

Executive engineer (light branch) Manjitinder Singh filed the complaint with the police.

The civic body has also sought increased police patrolling in the area. In the complaint, the civic body officials have stated that this incident has not only resulted in financial loss to the MC, but it has also put the lives of the commuters at risk as the miscreants unscrewed the poles to steal the bulbs and left the poles on the road divider.

The complainant stated that the matter was brought to the knowledge of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

Singh stated that thieves have also been stealing copper wires from street light poles in the past.

Dugri SHO, Madhu Bala, said, “We have received the complaint from the MC and are in the process of filing a case against the unidentified individuals.”

