Ludhiana: 346 players participate in trials for sports wings

The trails for establishing sports wings in various colleges of the state for the session 2024-25, under the Sports Wing Scheme, concluded here on Tuesday. A total of 346 players, including 185 boys and 161 girls, appeared for the trials. (HT Photo)

The sports department conducted these trials to enrol competent players in these wings for the colleges affiliated to Panjab University, located in all the districts of the state. The trials, for 20 games, were conducted on June 24 for boys and on June 25 for girls at Guru Nanak Stadium.

District sports officer Rupinder Singh said that as per the orders of the director of sports Punjab, the players selected under the Sports Wing Scheme would be given training, sports equipment and daily refreshments worth ₹225 per player for the residential ones and ₹125 per player for day-scholars.

In athletics, 27 boys and 12 girls; in hockey, 30 boys and 22 girls; in handball, 14 boys and 4 girls; in wrestling, 11 boys and 6 girls; in volleyball, 20 boys and 17 girls and in football, 38 boys and 14 girls, participated in the trials.

A few games, including basketball and cycling, witnessed equal participation from both boys and girls.

Games, including boxing, kabaddi, swimming, saw more participation from girls.

Many games, including badminton, kho-kho, lawn tennis and table tennis, saw no participation from boys. Only 4 boys and no girl player registered for the trials for Judo.

No candidate appeared for gymnastics, power lifting and fencing.

The final list of selected candidates would be forwarded to the concerned department by the selection committees for each game for further approval, in a day or two.