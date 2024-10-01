Ludhiana: 35 dengue cases logged in September, district count reaches 81

Dengue cases shot up in the district in September with 35 cases recorded only in the last month of the total 81 cases registered so far this year. This year has seen the least number of cases until September in the last three years. (HT File)

District epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang said that the season with temperature ranging between 25-35 degrees Celsius and high humidity offers an ideal breeding atmosphere for dengue causing mosquitoes. “This year most of the monsoon rain was only recorded in August and September, which is perhaps the reason behind the increasing number of cases being reported in September,” she said.

However, this year has seen the least number of cases until September in the last three years.

According to the data provided by the health officials, in 2023, 319 cases were reported till September last year. In 2022, 99 cases were reported in this time period.

The district had also recorded 18 malaria cases this monsoon season. Thirteen of these were reported only in August and September.

Only one case was recorded for Chikungunya, the third vector-borne disease common in the region.

In 2023, 8 people died of dengue, and in 2022, 6 lost their lives due to the vector-borne disease.

Dengue Prevention

Narang said that dengue causing mosquito breeds in stagnant clean water and bites during the morning or evening. Symptoms of this disease include high fever, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue.

Regarding prevention, the doctor advised to keep the areas with stagnant water clean. Avoid storing water in the house such as in coolers, tanks, flower vases and other containers. Regularly clean the surroundings, wear long-sleeve clothes and use mosquito repellents. “If dengue symptoms appear, immediately consult a nearby hospital or doctor,” she added.