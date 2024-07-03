Ludhiana: 35 lakh stolen from trader’s office on Tibba Road

A gang of five miscreants targeted the office of a trader on Tibba Road and decamped with ₹35 lakh. The accused were captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the office. The trader identified the accused as friends of some of his employees and said they were frequent visitors to the office. (iStock)

The trader identified the accused as friends of some of his employees and said they were frequent visitors to the office.

Following the complaint filed by the manager of the firm, Chinki Tanwar of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, the Tibba police have booked Vivek, Tota, Vipin, Sumit Tyagi and Satyam.

The victim said he works as a manager with a trading company and they operate from their office near the Radha Swami Satsang centre on Tibba Road. On June 30, they locked the office and went home. When they returned the next morning, they found the locks were broken and cash was missing.

The complainant said when they scanned the CCTV camera footage, they found five accused barging into the office and escaping with the cash.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jeeva Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 305 and 331 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.