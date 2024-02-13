Ludhiana: 35 students score 99 percentile and above in JEE Mains 2024

: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024, session 1, marking a remarkable achievement for Ludhiana as over 35 students from the district secured 99 percentile or higher in the exam. Many of the top performers credited their achievements to meticulous preparation strategies, which included solving previous year question papers, completing revisions well in advance of the exam, and minimizing distractions such as social media. (HT Photo)

The success stories of these bright students underscored the significance of strategic planning and disciplined study routines.

City’s top scorer, Tanush Bansal, who achieved an impressive 99.97 percentile, shared his winning strategy, saying, “Solving series of previous year question papers helped me familiarise myself with the exam pattern. For last-minute revisions, I relied on concise charts and notes. To maintain focus and mental freshness, I incorporated regular walks and short excursions into my routine. Studying eight to nine hours daily, I restricted my phone usage to just 15 minutes.”

Bansal expressed his aspiration to pursue computer science at IIT Bombay, joining at least six other top scorers aiming for success in the JEE Advanced exam, which could secure them coveted positions in their dream IITs.

Agrim Bhanot, achieving an impressive 99.91 percentile, emphasised his renewed vigour and determination to excel in the JEE Advanced examination. He stated, “Studying nine hours a day has yielded positive results, and I am confident that this hard work will lead me to IIT Delhi, where I intend to pursue computer science.”

The achievements of these top performers were further complemented by the supportive environments provided by their parents at home.

Neetu Aggarwal, mother of Dhruv Aggarwal, who secured a remarkable 99.82 percentile, emphasised the importance of fostering a stress-free atmosphere conducive to studying, she said.

The list of Ludhiana’s top achievers includes Tanush Bansal (99.97), Agrim Bhanot (99.91), Keshav Dharni (99.88), Hardik Mahindroo (99.88), Dhruv Aggarwal (99.82), Aditya Kalra (99.82), Ankunth Jain (99.81), Akemjot (99.73), Siya Goyal (99.685), Bavanjot (99.663), Aryan Bansal (99.59), Parshav Giya (99.5), Laksh Goel (99.5), among others.