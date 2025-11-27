Ludhiana: 37 of 107 food samples still await test results

Of the 107 samples collected by the local health department in October during a campaign against adulterated food items, the reports for 37 are still pending. During these raids and inspections, the department had taken 107 samples of different food items like sweets, ghee, cream, sugar, jaggery, paneer, milk powder etc. The reports for a sample are expected in two working weeks. However, over a month later, the reports for a third of the samples haven’t returned from the food testing laboratory in Kharar. The department had taken 107 samples of different food items. (HT Photo)

Of the 107 samples, the reports for 37 are still pending. 61 samples passed the testing. Nine samples failed the test and were found to be either unsafe or substandard for human consumption.

The department has attributed the slow pace of reports to the workload at the food test laboratory.

“During the festival season, all districts increase sampling, and the laboratory is swamped with work. So the tests are delayed,” said district health officer, Moga, Dr Sandeep Singh, who had had the additional charge of Ludhiana district since the last DHO Ludhiana was promoted and transferred.

Dr Sandeep informed that the department has initiated the process of penalising the vendors whose samples had failed.

“For the samples found unsafe, the legal process will take place in the sessions court, and for those found substandard, the process will start in the ADC’s court. The penalty will be decided on the basis of the process,” he said.

The department has notified the vendors about the tests and informed them about the process.

In the two weeks leading to Diwali, the department had conducted raids and inspections at various food joints, manufacturers to clamp down on adulterated food items. Some of the seized items in these raids included 189 kg of paneer on October 5, and 500 kg of shakkar, 1,160 kg of sugar, and 1,037 kg of jaggery from a jaggery manufacturing unit located in Tajpur village on October 8.

The department this year started a WhatsApp helpline for people to register complaints, that helped the officials with the information needed for the raids.