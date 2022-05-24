Ludhiana | 3x3 Basketball Tournament: Pistol Group lifts trophy
Pistol Group won the 3x3 Basketball Tournament being held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday.
Pistol Group clinched the title by defeating Naya Nangal team 21-10.
Pistol group will now represent the state at the National Finals to be held on June 17 in Chandigarh. The winner will then represent India at the World Finals to be held at Cairo, Egypt, in September.
General secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab Basketball Association, congratulated the winners and the participants.
District basketball association officials— Vijay Chjopra, Avinish Aggarwal— along with coaches— Rajinder Singh,Narinder Kumar and Richu Sharma— were present on the occasion.
-
Relief for cotton farmers as water to be released in Sirhind canal today
The state agriculture authorities hope to push cotton sowing on about 45,000 acres in Fazilka and Muktsar districts as water is likely to be released in the Sirhind feeder canal on Tuesday. Following a breach in the canal at Thandewala village in Muktsar on May 9, water flow was stopped for the repair work. Sowing of cotton was hit in downstream districts of Muktsar and Fazilka due to the non-availability of irrigation facilities.
-
Nomination process for 2 Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab begins on May 24
Chandigarh The process to elect two members to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab will begin from Tuesday. With this, candidates can start filling nominations from Tuesday that will be opened till May 31. The term of office of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, including Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh Bhundar will expire on July 4. The election process will be completed before June 13, Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju added.
-
One new Covid case in Ludhiana
A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district on Monday, taking the district's total tally of cases to 1,09,927. While 1,07,633 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. More news in brief IMA Ludhiana holds 4-hr workshop on basic cardiac life support Ludhiana Indian Medical Association, Ludhiana, in association with Indian Association of Anesthesiologists, conducted a workshop on BCLS (basic cardiac life support) at IMA house.
-
18 IPS, 10 PPS officers shifted in Punjab
Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday transferred 18 IPS and 10 PPS officers while removing Naresh Kumar as ADGP (law and order) who has been posted as ADGP, human rights. The appointment of the new ADGP, law and order, is yet to be made. ADGP, vigilance bureau, LK Yadav, has also been transferred and will report to DGP, Punjab. His posting orders will be issued later.
-
Punjab industrialists hails Centre’s decision to waive custom duty on import of some raw materials used by steel industry
Local stockists have started selling steel at reduced rates now. Prices of steel have gone down in the open market and stockers having high level stocks have started desperate sales. However, big production houses are yet to announce the revised prices. Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation, said it was their long pending demand to reduce exports of raw material used to make steel.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics