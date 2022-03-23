Ludhiana | 4 days on, trucker held for 36-year-old woman’s murder
Four days after a woman was hacked to death in Samrala, police arrested a truck driver for her murder on Tuesday.
The accused, Rajinder Pal Singh of Rai Majra village, said he was being blackmailed by the victim, Lakhbir Kaur, who had been demanding ₹1 lakh to keep his extramarital affair a secret.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) J Elanchezhian said Lakhbir Kaur was found murdered in her home on March 18 (Holi). She was strangulated with a piece of rope before being hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon.
“On March 17, the accused went to Lakhbir Kaur’s house on pretext of giving her the money, and murdered her,” the SSP said.
A special investigation team (SIT) comprising deputy superintendent of police (DSP, investigation) Gurwinder Singh, DSP (Samrala) Harwinder Singh Khaira and SHO inspector Hakam Singh was formed to solve the case.
The sharp-edged weapon used to stab Lakhbir Kaur, and the rope used to strangulate her were recovered from the accused, along with two mobile phones belonging to the victim.
A case had been lodged on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Sukhwinder Singh of Ram Nagar, who said his sister had been living alone in a rented accommodation due to a strained relationship with her husband.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics